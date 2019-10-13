13 people acquitted in Ziarat residency attack case

Photo: AFP

An anti-terrorism court in Quetta acquitted on Monday 13 people in the Ziarat residency attack case.

The suspects have acquitted because of the lack of proof against them.

On June 15, 2013, the historical Quaid-e-Azam Residency was attacked and completely burnt down by militants belonging to the Balochistan Liberation Army.

The residency was later rebuilt and brought back to its original glory by the government and was then inaugurated on August 14, 2014.

Of the 13, eleven were out on bail while two were in jail.

The verdict was reserved on October 4.