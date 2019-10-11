11 killed as train catches fire near Rahim Yar Khan

Fire spread to three bogies of the Tezgam Express



















The fire spread to three bogies of the moving train. It was heading to Rawalpindi from Karachi and was near the Tanwari Railway Station when the fire erupted.Thirty-two people were injured in the fire.Rescue officials say the fire was caused by a cylinder exploding in the train. According to witnesses, members of the Tableeghi Jamaat were on the train and had brought a gas cylinder to cook food. They were preparing breakfast when it exploded.The fire brigade and rescue officials are still working to extinguish the fire. Ten fire trucks are at the scene.Federal Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed confirmed to SAMAA TV that 11 people have died and said operations on both tracks have been suspended.The people injured in the accident have been taken to a nearby hospital. Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered that they be provided top of the line medical care.