HOME > News

11 killed as train catches fire near Rahim Yar Khan

48 mins ago
Fire spread to three bogies of the Tezgam Express



Eleven people were killed early Thursday morning as the Tezgam Express caught fire near Rahim Yar Khan.

The fire spread to three bogies of the moving train. It was heading to Rawalpindi from Karachi and was near the Tanwari Railway Station when the fire erupted.

Thirty-two people were injured in the fire.

Rescue officials say the fire was caused by a cylinder exploding in the train. According to witnesses, members of the Tableeghi Jamaat were on the train and had brought a gas cylinder to cook food. They were preparing breakfast when it exploded.

The fire brigade and rescue officials are still working to extinguish the fire. Ten fire trucks are at the scene.

Federal Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed confirmed to SAMAA TV that 11 people have died and said operations on both tracks have been suspended.

The people injured in the accident have been taken to a nearby hospital. Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered that they be provided top of the line medical care.









This is a developing story and is being updated. Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.








 
