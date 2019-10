The SHO demanded Rs300,000 for the release of the workmen

Advocate Muzammil Mumtaz filed a petition pertaining to the illegal detainment of 10 labourers by the station house officer of the Korangi police station.The petitioner stated that the SHO demanded Rs300,000 for the release of the workmen.The judicial magistrate conducted a raid on the police station Friday and found no record of the labourers with the police.The judge expressed his displeasure and ordered immediate release of the detained individuals.