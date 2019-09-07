Saturday, September 7, 2019  | 7 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
‘Zardari’s friends are seeking a plea bargain for him’

1 hour ago
 

Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s close friends have started seeking a plea bargain for him, said Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, adding that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif wants the same. 

Zardari and Nawaz are currently locked up at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail and Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail respectively. Zardari is on judicial remand in the fake account cases while Nawaz is completing his sentence after being convicted in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will help change Pakistan’s luck, said Rasheed while speaking to the media in Sukkur Saturday morning. Corrupt politicians have started returning looted wealth, he said, adding that the PM will never give anyone an NRO. These politicians have no other option but to return the country’s wealth that they have looted, he said.

“We want peace with India,” he said but warned Indian PM Narendra Modi that if they attack first then they should know that this will be the final war between the two neighbouring countries.

Rasheed had a lavish breakfast with PTI members upon his visit. The menu included Lahori tikka, butter, paratha, and lassi.

He then left to inspect the tracks in Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

