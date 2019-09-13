Zardari gets AC in jail only if a doctor orders

An Islamabad accountability court has ruled that if a doctor says former president Asif Ali Zardari needs air-conditioning, he will be able to avail the facility in jail, otherwise he won’t get it.

The court was hearing on Friday a contempt of court case filed by Zardari against the authorities of Adiala Jail. He said despite being in a A-Class cell, he was not being given A-Class facilities, like an air-conditioner. After announcing the verdict, the court closed the case.

The court had initially reserved its verdict in the case. ‘Better Class’ suspects are getting AC facilities, so why isn’t Zardari, asked Judge Muhammad Bashir. He expressed his annoyance at the Adiala Jail authorities. A jail representative informed the court that Nawaz Sharif was given AC facilities in jail because of his medical condition.

Zardari had a medical incident on August 29, admitted the representative, but if his condition was that bad, the doctors would have had him admitted. They didn’t say he required AC, he argued.

Judge Bashir said each case is not the same and that the law is not a decoration to be placed on a shelf and admired. Adhere to the law, not traditions, he said.

He also heard the case of Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and others not being allowed to meet Zardari at jail. Assistant commissioner Mehreen Baloch, ASP Ayesha Gul and Adiala Jail officials have been ordered to submit written replies to the petition.

The next hearing has been scheduled on September 18.

