Zaidi accuses Ghani of lying over Karachi garbage transit stations

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi accused on Wednesday Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani of lying to members of his own party over the number of garbage transit stations in Karachi.

Speaking on SAMAA TV show ‘7 se 8’, Zaidi said Ghani lied to Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Shah with regard to garbage transit stations in Karachi.

He said there were only five such stations in Karachi, contrary to Ghani’s claim that there were 11 garbage transit points in the city.

The federal minister was responding to questions with regard to Ghani’s statement on Wednesday, in which he said that if the prime minister finds out the reality of the Clean Karachi campaign, he will remove Zaidi from his party.

“The next time you speak to Saeed Ghani, inquire him about this,” Zaidi told anchorperson Kiran Naz. “There may be something which he knows of and no one else does.”

He said he visited Karachi during the last monsoon spell in August only to save the city from submerging. The federal minister said that none of the surrounding areas were inundated with rainwater after they cleaned the drains.

Speaking of Karachi Strategic Committee, Zaidi said, “Its job is to advise the prime minister on making all civic bodies in Karachi function under one umbrella, remaining within the ambit of the constitution and law.

He said he was not accusing anyone and merely highlighting the issues prevailing in Karachi.

“I am not accusing anyone. I am just saying that the KSC should inform the prime minister about the issues and propose their resolution on short-, mid- and long-term basis,” the minister said.

“We are speaking of Karachi, we are not doing politics here.”

