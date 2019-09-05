Youth waving Kashmiri flag near LoC shot by Indian forces

A young man waving the Kashmiri flag near the LoC in Azad Jammu and Kashmir was shot by Indian forces.

Hasnain was participating in a freedom march in Kotli’s Charhoi on Wednesday along with dozens of other people. Many students were taking part in the rally, along with other people.

He climbed a tree to wave the flag, something that is commonly done in the area. However, Indian forces began firing and shelling at the crowd and he was injured.

He was taken to the Kotli hospital where doctors say he is out of danger.

Marches and rallies like these are becoming common all over Pakistan. People are protesting against the Indian government’s almost month-long curfew in Indian-administered Kashmir and the repeal of its special status.

