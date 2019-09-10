Youm-e-Ashura being observed amid tight security

Ashura, Muharram 10, is being observed today (Friday) in different parts of the country amid tight security to commemorate the sacrifices made by Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions at Karbala.

Thousands of mourners are participating in the processions in all cities and small towns of the country.

The main procession will proceed from Nishtar Park in Karachi, while big and small processions will be held in various other parts of the city.

In Lahore‚ the main procession will begin at Nisar Haveli and, after passing its traditional routes, will culminate in Karbala Gamay Shah in the evening.

In Peshawar, the first procession of Ashura day will emerge from Imambargah Agha Syed Ali Shah Rizvi from Mohallah Chirikoban near Muslim Meena Bazaar.

Special security arrangements have been made for the religious day — snipers have been positioned on rooftops and several lanes connecting to Karachi’s main MA Jinnah Road have been sealed with shipping containers to avoid any untoward incidents.

Pillion riding has also be banned in some cities. Mobile phone services are partially suspended every year in several cities as part of security arrangements for mourning processions on Muharram 10.

With reporting by Saad Sabri, Usama Durrani, Fayyaz Ahmed.