Tuesday, September 10, 2019  | 10 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

The Saudi government has issued a royal decree restructuring visit, Haj and transit visas and cancelling repeat Umrah fees.

So if anyone plans to perform Umrah more than once in a year, they will not have to pay visa fees again.

Right now, people have to pay 2,000 riyals if they want to visit Saudi Arabia for an Umrah for a second time.

Last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had requested Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to waive the 2,000 riyals tax imposed by the Saudi government on Pakistanis performing more than one Umrah within two years.

Related: 1,350 Pakistani prisoners have returned from Saudi Arabia: Bukhari

“The royal decree is part of the leadership’s keenness to facilitate the arrival of Muslims from all over the world to perform Hajj and Umrah,” Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah Dr Mohammad Salih Bentin was quoted as saying by the Arab News.

Bentin added the decree reflects the Kingdom’s readiness to receive the increasing number of pilgrims due to huge infrastructure projects and the development of services in Makkah, Madinah and the holy places.

He said the decree supports efforts to achieve one of the most important objectives of the Vision 2030 reform plan, which is to receive 30 million Umrah pilgrims by that year, and to provide them with great services so they can perform their rituals in comfort and tranquility.

With reporting by our correspondent Noor Hasan. Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Saudi Arabia umrah
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Arabia, Umrah, fees, Pakistan, government, riyals
 
MOST READ
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Fistfight breaks out between Karachi traffic policeman and driver
Watch: Fistfight breaks out between Karachi traffic policeman and driver
Karachi doctor's murderer caught, weapons seized
Karachi doctor’s murderer caught, weapons seized
Govt wants Karachi’s historic Metropole Hotel turned into a park
Govt wants Karachi’s historic Metropole Hotel turned into a park
Veteran actor Abid Ali passes away
Veteran actor Abid Ali passes away
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.