You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore

The Saudi government has issued a royal decree restructuring visit, Haj and transit visas and cancelling repeat Umrah fees.

So if anyone plans to perform Umrah more than once in a year, they will not have to pay visa fees again.

Right now, people have to pay 2,000 riyals if they want to visit Saudi Arabia for an Umrah for a second time.

Last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had requested Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to waive the 2,000 riyals tax imposed by the Saudi government on Pakistanis performing more than one Umrah within two years.

“The royal decree is part of the leadership’s keenness to facilitate the arrival of Muslims from all over the world to perform Hajj and Umrah,” Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah Dr Mohammad Salih Bentin was quoted as saying by the Arab News.

Bentin added the decree reflects the Kingdom’s readiness to receive the increasing number of pilgrims due to huge infrastructure projects and the development of services in Makkah, Madinah and the holy places.

He said the decree supports efforts to achieve one of the most important objectives of the Vision 2030 reform plan, which is to receive 30 million Umrah pilgrims by that year, and to provide them with great services so they can perform their rituals in comfort and tranquility.

With reporting by our correspondent Noor Hasan.