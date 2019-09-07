Wrong name in FIR against man who slapped Lahore constable 

A Lahore police constable who was slapped and kicked by a man after she stopped him from parking in the wrong place in Lahore’s Ferozewala has said that wrong name has been written in the FIR against the lawyer.

“The FIR has been registered against Ahmed Iftikhar but the lawyer’s name is Ahmed Mukhtar,” Constable Faiza Nawaz said while speaking to SAMAA TV. “They haven’t even recorded my statement in the case.” She said that people go to the police for justice. “Who do I go to now?” she asked.

The law is supposed to give justice to people but if the law can’t ensure justice then what should people expect, she asked. “Lawyers are being given far too many provisions. This practice needs to stop,” she urged.

Mukhtar, who is a member of the Punjab Bar Council, was arrested and presented in court on Friday. A picture of the constable taking a handcuffed Mukhtar to the court went viral. The lawyer, however, was able to secure bail in the case.

On September 5, Mukhtar hurled abuses and then assaulted Constable Nawaz after she stopped him from parking his car at the gate of the courts in Ferozewala. She then filed a complaint against him with the Sheikhupura DPO Ghazi Salahuddin.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.