Woman, three sons killed in accident in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat

A woman and her three minor sons were killed in a traffic accident in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat.

Their motorcycle was hit by an out of control tractor in Gujjar Colony. The driver of the tractor left the vehicle and fled after the accident.

Fourteen-year-old Usman, three-year-old Hassan and six-year-old Muqqaddas were killed on the spot and their mother Nasreen was injured. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died two hours later.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.