The KP police arrested on Tuesday a woman and four other accomplices for staging a robbery at her own house in Peshawar.

According to the police, the woman staged the robbery to help her friend in need. The woman held her in-laws hostage and stole prize bonds worth Rs4 million, 30 tolas of gold jewellery, and Rs2.5 million in cash.

The police have also seized the weapons used during the robbery. An FIR has also been filed.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.