Sunday, September 15, 2019  | 15 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Woman killed, three others injured in Sujawal traffic accident

2 hours ago
 

A woman was killed and three others injured in a traffic accident in Sujawal on Saturday night. 

All four were residents of Daud Lodho village and were in a Suzuki pickup near Jati Chowk when the accident occurred. The vehicle hit a parked trailer.

The deceased has been identified as Basra, wife of Haji Qadir Baksh Lodho. She died on the spot.

The other three people injured in the accident have been identified as Sond, Muradi and Hajani. They were taken to a nearby hospital where doctors referred two of them to Karachi. They are in critical condition.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
accident sujawal
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Thief robs Faisalabad house in broad daylight
Thief robs Faisalabad house in broad daylight
local
Water is running short in Quetta
Water is running short in Quetta
local
These friends will take you on a tour of Thar
These friends will take you on a tour of Thar
local
 
 
 
 
 
Thar, Karachi, Beauty, Tourism,
 
MOST READ
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi's Defence 
Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi’s Defence 
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Iranian man, son arrested for 'hypnotizing', looting people in Karachi
Iranian man, son arrested for ‘hypnotizing’, looting people in Karachi
You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.