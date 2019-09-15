Woman killed, three others injured in Sujawal traffic accident

A woman was killed and three others injured in a traffic accident in Sujawal on Saturday night.

All four were residents of Daud Lodho village and were in a Suzuki pickup near Jati Chowk when the accident occurred. The vehicle hit a parked trailer.

The deceased has been identified as Basra, wife of Haji Qadir Baksh Lodho. She died on the spot.

The other three people injured in the accident have been identified as Sond, Muradi and Hajani. They were taken to a nearby hospital where doctors referred two of them to Karachi. They are in critical condition.

