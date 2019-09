A woman was killed and her husband critically injured in an accident on Lahore’s Ferozepur Road Saturday night.

A truck collided with their motorcycle in front of Lahore General Hospital.

According to rescue officials, the woman died on the spot while her husband was injured. Both were taken to Lahore General Hospital.

Bystanders caught the truck driver and handed him over to the police.

