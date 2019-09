A woman died of rabies at Karachi’s Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre on Thursday morning.

The patient was identified as 40-year-old Rangu Aassan Das and was a resident of Tando Ghulam in Badin. She was bitten on the face by a dog five weeks ago and did not receive any treatment immediately.

Seventeen people have died of rabies in Sindh this year.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.