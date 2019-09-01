Woman among three killed in Khuzdar shooting

A woman was among three people killed in a shooting in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district on Sunday, according to the Levies force.

Levies officials said that unidentified armed men barged into a house in Khuzdar’s Naal tehsil and opened indiscriminate fire on the residents.

As a consequence, three people were killed on the spot, the officials said. The incident left one man injured.

The assailants managed a clean getaway from the scene.

Bodies of the victims and the wounded men were shifted to the Civil Hospital. The bodies were handed over to the victims’ relatives after medico-legal formalities.

A case pertaining to the incident has been lodged at Levies police station. Officials say they are on a hunt for the perpetrators.

