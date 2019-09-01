Sunday, September 1, 2019  | 1 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Violence

Woman among three killed in Khuzdar shooting

16 mins ago
 

A woman was among three people killed in a shooting in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district on Sunday, according to the Levies force.

Levies officials said that unidentified armed men barged into a house in Khuzdar’s Naal tehsil and opened indiscriminate fire on the residents.

As a consequence, three people were killed on the spot, the officials said. The incident left one man injured.

The assailants managed a clean getaway from the scene.

Bodies of the victims and the wounded men were shifted to the Civil Hospital. The bodies were handed over to the victims’ relatives after medico-legal formalities.

A case pertaining to the incident has been lodged at Levies police station. Officials say they are on a hunt for the perpetrators.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Balochistan khuzdar shooting
 
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
Multan is turning into a concrete jungle
Faisalabad’s textile mill owners stage strike against new taxes
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
