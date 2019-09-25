Will keep getting stones removed from Karachi sewerage lines: Wahab

Tells opponents to 'stop hatching conspiracies to achieve political goals'
Murtaza Wahab, a spokesman for the Sindh government, told his opponents on Wednesday that no matter how many stones they threw into Karachi's sewerage lines, the provincial government would keep getting them all removed.
"We remove stones; they again throw them [into sewerage lines]. How long will they put these stones" the spokesman asked, while speaking to the media in Karachi.
"I say, for God's sake, stop hatching conspiracies to achieve your ulterior political goals. The Sindh government has stepped into the field to serve the people of Karachi."
His comment was aimed at the launching of a cleanliness campaign in the megapolis by the provincial government.
"Come, help us. So that we may truly serve Karachi," Wahab said further.
However, he made it clear that no matter how many stones were thrown into the sewerage lines to choke them, the provincial government would get them extracted.
Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani also announced on Tuesday Rs100,000 reward for anyone identifying the miscreants involved in deliberately throwing garbage on the roads and choking sewerage lines in Karachi.
He said anyone who made a video of, sent it to the Sindh government via WhatsApp and helped arrest these miscreants would be rewarded with Rs100,000 prize money.
The minister said the problems in the city were being "created" on purpose. "The reason behind this is that if the sewerage, garbage and water issues are resolved then their politics will end."