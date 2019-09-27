What routes to take during Karachi’s Pakistan-Sri Lanka series

Karachi will be hosting three one day cricket matches during Pakistan’s series with Sri Lanka and the traffic police have already issued a plan.

The matches will be held at the National Stadium on September 27, 29 and October 2. There are designated parking areas where people can park their vehicles and then catch a shuttle to the stadium.

For everyone else in the city who isn’t going to watch the match live, the traffic police have issued a diversion plan.

Here are the alternate routes:

Taking Karsaz Road to Sharae Faisal and then on from Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road to Sir Shah Suleman Road and the stadium is not allowed.

Instead, motorists can take Karsaz to Sharae Faisal via Drigh Road and then turn off onto Rashid Minhas Road where they will cross Millennium Mall and head to NIPA. People coming from the airport will take a left on Sharae Faisal onto Rashid Minhas Road and then head towards NIPA via Millennium Mall.

The route from Rashid Minhas Road to the stadium via Dalmia is also closed.

So, people can cross Askari IV and head onto Sharae Faisal then towards Millennium, NIPA and take either Safoora or Gulshan Chowrangi to Sohrab Goth.

The turning from University Road to New Town is closed for the public. People can instead take Jail Chowrangi to Shaheed-e-Millat or PP Chowrangi.

People going to AKU and Liaquat National Hospital should head towards the New Town police station and consult with traffic police there.

University Road, Shaheed-e-Millat and Rashid Minhas Road are all open for traffic.

People from districts Central, East, Malir, South or West can use the Lyari Expressway to Mirza Adam Khan Chowk, Mauripur and then on to Sohrab Goth.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.