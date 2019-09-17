Tuesday, September 17, 2019  | 17 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
‘Wekh Sialkot’: Exploring the city like never before 

34 mins ago
 

After Lahore, Sialkot has become the second district in Punjab to get a sightseeing bus service of its own.
 
A double-decker bus service, called ‘Wekh Sialkot’, was launched on Tuesday with the aim to promote tourism in the city. The project was funded through a private-public partnership. It was taken on the initiative of the city’s deputy commissioner.
The bus has a capacity of 64 passengers and the entire project cost approximately Rs 30 million, according to the service manager.
The tickets are available for only Rs 400 and they will enable the citizens to visit 15 historical and religious sites. The tour will be four-hour long.
TOPICS:
sialkot
 
