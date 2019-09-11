Wednesday, September 11, 2019  | 11 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Living

Water discovered for first time in potentially habitable planet

35 mins ago
 

A handout artist’s impression released by ESA/Hubble shows the K2-18b super-Earth

Water has been discovered for the first time in the atmosphere of an exoplanet with Earth-like temperatures that could support life as we know it, scientists revealed Wednesday.

Eight times the mass of Earth and twice as big, K2-18b orbits in its star’s “habitable zone” at a distance — neither too far nor too close — where water can exist in liquid form, they reported in the journal Nature Astronomy.

The National Geographic reported that K2-18b, discovered in 2015 by  NASA’s Kepler spacecraft, is very unlike our home world: It’s more than eight times the mass of Earth, which means it’s either an icy giant like Neptune or a rocky world with a thick, hydrogen-rich atmosphere

“This planet is the best candidate we have outside our solar system” in the search for signs of life, co-author Giovanna Tinetti, an astronomer at University College London, told AFP.

“We cannot assume that it has oceans on the surface but it is a real possibility.”

Of the more than 4,000 exoplanets detected to date, this is the first known to combine a rocky surface and an atmosphere with water.

Most exoplanets with atmospheres are giant balls of gas, and the handful of rocky planets for which data is available seem to have no atmosphere at all.

Even if they did, most Earth-like planets are too far from their stars to have liquid water or so close that any H2O has evaporated.

Future space missions are expected to detect hundreds more in the coming decades.

With additional input from AFP. Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
nasa planet water
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Video: What we know about Pakistan’s electric vehicle policy
Video: What we know about Pakistan's electric vehicle policy
economy
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi's Defence 
Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi’s Defence 
Govt wants Karachi’s historic Metropole Hotel turned into a park
Govt wants Karachi’s historic Metropole Hotel turned into a park
Veteran actor Abid Ali passes away
Veteran actor Abid Ali passes away
Portion of Karachi's Sharae Faisal closed due to construction
Portion of Karachi’s Sharae Faisal closed due to construction
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.