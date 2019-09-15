Sunday, September 15, 2019 | 15 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
>
Video
Watch: Second time’s a charm for thieves in Karachi’s Malir
Saud Bin Murtaza
2 hours ago
They stole two cars
Cameras caught a strange robbery in Karachi’s Model Colony on tape.
CCTV footage showed two thieves on a motorcycle stealing a car in Malir. Shortly after, the car stopped working.
After an hour and a half, they stole a second car and fled. The two thieves scoped the area for hours before the theft and stole their first car at around 1:30am.
Karachi
robbery
