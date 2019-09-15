Sunday, September 15, 2019  | 15 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Watch: Second time’s a charm for thieves in Karachi’s Malir

2 hours ago
 
They stole two cars



Cameras caught a strange robbery in Karachi’s Model Colony on tape. 

CCTV footage showed two thieves on a motorcycle stealing a car in Malir. Shortly after, the car stopped working.

After an hour and a half, they stole a second car and fled. The two thieves scoped the area for hours before the theft and stole their first car at around 1:30am.

Karachi robbery
 
Mohammad Ali Jinnah shared a special bond with Kashmir
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi's Defence 
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Iranian man, son arrested for 'hypnotizing', looting people in Karachi
You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
