>
Video
Watch: Police and PML-N workers clash outside Lahore accountability court
Tehmina Ahmed
33 mins ago
They had come for their leaders' hearings
The police and PML-N workers clashed outside the Lahore accountability court Wednesday morning. The workers had come to support several PML-N leaders who had hearings on Wednesday, including Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz and Shehbaz Sharif.
Lahore
PML-N
