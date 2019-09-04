Wednesday, September 4, 2019  | 4 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Video

Watch: Police and PML-N workers clash outside Lahore accountability court

33 mins ago
 
They had come for their leaders' hearings



The police and PML-N workers clashed outside the Lahore accountability court Wednesday morning. The workers had come to support several PML-N leaders who had hearings on Wednesday, including Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz and Shehbaz Sharif.

