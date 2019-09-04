Wednesday, September 4, 2019 | 4 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Khawaja Saad Rafique, brother indicted in Paragon Housing case
NAB arrests businessman Iqbal Z Ahmed in LNG case
Our father is very much alive, say Abid Ali’s daughters
‘India’s actions in Kashmir could destabilize the entire region’
Video
Watch: Fistfight breaks out between Karachi traffic policeman and driver
Saud Bin Murtaza
6 mins ago
The driver pushed the traffic policeman first
A video of a fight between a Karachi traffic policeman and driver has been circulating on social media.
The incident took place near Punjab Chowrangi. A man pushed a traffic policeman to the ground for stopping traffic.
In return, the traffic policeman beat him up. Other motorists and traffic policemen rushed in to break up the fight.
The traffic police have initiated an inquiry into the incident.
TOPICS:
Karachi
Police
