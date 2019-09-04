Wednesday, September 4, 2019  | 4 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Watch: Fistfight breaks out between Karachi traffic policeman and driver

6 mins ago
 
The driver pushed the traffic policeman first



A video of a fight between a Karachi traffic policeman and driver has been circulating on social media.

The incident took place near Punjab Chowrangi. A man pushed a traffic policeman to the ground for stopping traffic.

In return, the traffic policeman beat him up. Other motorists and traffic policemen rushed in to break up the fight.

The traffic police have initiated an inquiry into the incident.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram
 
TOPICS:
Karachi Police
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Watch: Rain water floods Karachi’s Korangi
Watch: Rain water floods Karachi's Korangi
local
Sacks of trash found in Karachi’s sewerage lines
Sacks of trash found in Karachi's sewerage lines
local
85 police trainees graduate in Multan
85 police trainees graduate in Multan
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
Pakistan’s first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
ATM robber dies during police 'interrogation' in Rahim Yar Khan
ATM robber dies during police ‘interrogation’ in Rahim Yar Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.