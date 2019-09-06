Friday, September 6, 2019  | 6 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Watch: Fighter jets dazzle Lahore in PAF air show

35 mins ago
 
JF-17 Thunders, F-16s, Mirages and F-7 fight jets were flown



PAF fighter jets dazzled Lahore on Friday as part of a Defence Day air show. JF-17 Thunders, F-16s, Mirages and F-7 fight jets were part of the show.

defence day Lahore
 
