Watch: Fighter jets dazzle Lahore in PAF air show
Jahangir Akram Khan
35 mins ago
JF-17 Thunders, F-16s, Mirages and F-7 fight jets were flown
PAF fighter jets dazzled Lahore on Friday as part of a Defence Day air show. JF-17 Thunders, F-16s, Mirages and F-7 fight jets were part of the show.
Follow SAMAA English on
Facebook
,
Twitter,
and
Instagram
.
TOPICS:
defence day
Lahore
