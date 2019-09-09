Monday, September 9, 2019  | 9 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi’s Defence 

44 mins ago
 
CCTV footage available with SAMAA TV




The driver of a vehicle and a woman passenger were robbed by two men on a motorcycle in Karachi's Defence Phase II. 

A CCTV footage of the mugging shows that two motorcyclists stopping a Suzuki hi-roof in a lane. One man shows his gun to the driver and demands his valuables. The other person then lays down his handkerchief on the road, they gather the woman's purse and the driver's wallet and keep it on the handkerchief and then tie it. They then proceed to carry the looted valuables to their motorcycle.

The woman and the driver showed some resistance but the robbers don't seem too bothered about it.

The police have asked the people to help them trace the men seen in the video.

Karachi robbery
 
