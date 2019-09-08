Sunday, September 8, 2019 | 8 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Sadaqat Ali
1 hour ago
It smashed glass and windows
A bull somehow entered a medical laboratory on Rawalpindi's Murree Road on Sunday. It smashed the glass and windows at the lab before it was caught.
