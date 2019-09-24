Tuesday, September 24, 2019 | 24 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME
>
News
Watch: 2km road in Mirpur sinks after earthquake
Samaa Digital
11 mins ago
At least four people have been killed, over 100 injured
Almost 2 kilometers of the Jatlan Road in Kashmir sank after a 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted different parts of the country at 4:01pm on Tuesday.
According to the Met Office, the epicenter of the earthquake was 5 kilometers north of Jhelum near Kala Gujran at a depth of 10 kilometres.
earthquake
mirpur
HOME
