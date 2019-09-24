Tuesday, September 24, 2019  | 24 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Watch: 2km road in Mirpur sinks after earthquake

11 mins ago
 
At least four people have been killed, over 100 injured




Almost 2 kilometers of the Jatlan Road in Kashmir sank after a 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted different parts of the country at 4:01pm on Tuesday.

According to the Met Office, the epicenter of the earthquake was 5 kilometers north of Jhelum near Kala Gujran at a depth of 10 kilometres.
 
TOPICS:
earthquake mirpur
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
earthquake, ndma, pdma, army, earthquakes, Kashmir, Mirpur, AJK, Azad Kashmir
 
MOST READ
No, these frogs weren't being sold to restaurants in Lahore
No, these frogs weren’t being sold to restaurants in Lahore
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Register your device at nearest mobile operator franchise: PTA
Register your device at nearest mobile operator franchise: PTA
CSS rules were amended without government's approval: FIA report
CSS rules were amended without government’s approval: FIA report
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.