Wasim Akhtar pictured with ‘unofficial adviser’ Liaquat Qaimkhani

39 mins ago
 
The mayor denied that he was a notified adviser



Pictures have surfaced of Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and his 'unofficial adviser' Liaquat Qaimkhani. 

“I was just taking advice from him to renovate the parks of Karachi,” Akhtar told reporters outside the KMC parks and horticulture department on Friday, adding that he was not a notified adviser.

SAMAA TV has obtained photographs of Qaimkhani, the KMC's former director-general of parks, and the mayor together. The pictures aren't very old either; they're from this year.

The pictures show Akhtar and Qaimkhani touring Bagh Ibne Qasim and later the ceremony at which Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the park. While it isn't clear when the touring pictures are from, the PM inaugurated the park on March 30, 2019.

Qaimkhani is currently in NAB custody. He was arrested for illegally allotting land from Bagh Ibne Qasim to Galaxy International, which built the Bahria Icon Tower on it.

Liaquat Qaimkhani Wasim Akhtar
 
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Register your device at nearest mobile operator franchise: PTA
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Luxury cars, plot files, gold seized from KMC official's residence
CSS rules were amended without government's approval: FIA report
