Friday, September 27, 2019  | 27 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Warrants issued for Rabi Pirzada’s arrest in reptile case

5 hours ago
 

A local court in Lahore’s Model Town issued on Friday bailable warrants for the arrest of singer Rabi Pirzada. 

She is being investigated for taking pictures and videos with reptiles and keeping them at her salon in Lahore. She did not appear before the court on Friday, which led the judge to issue her warrants.

The Punjab Wildlife Protection and Parks Department presented the challan against her in the court.

On September 2, the starlet posted a video on her YouTube channel in which she can be seen holding a snake with more snakes and a crocodile in the frame. “All these are gifts for [Indian PM Narendra] Modi,” she said. “My friends will feast on you.”

Related: Rabi Pirzada lands into trouble for posing with reptiles

If convicted, the singer can be imprisoned for up to five years and will have to pay a fine.

Pirzada has claimed that the reptiles don’t belong to her and she had rented them for the video.

The next hearing will be held on October 11. The judge said the singer must be presented at the hearing.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
Lahore Rabi Pirzada
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
No, these frogs weren't being sold to restaurants in Lahore
No, these frogs weren’t being sold to restaurants in Lahore
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
CSS rules were amended without government's approval: FIA report
CSS rules were amended without government’s approval: FIA report
Sixth grader 'accidentally' shot dead in Islamabad by school guard
Sixth grader ‘accidentally’ shot dead in Islamabad by school guard
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.