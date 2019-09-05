Thursday, September 5, 2019  | 5 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Veteran actor Abid Ali passes away

1 hour ago
 

Veteran actor Abid Ali has passed away, his wife confirmed Thursday.

Ali was admitted to Karachi’s Liaquat Hospital on Monday after being diagnosed with liver disease. His daughters took to social media to request fans to pray for him. Iman shared a family picture and wrote “Please pray for papa’s health.

Born in Quetta, Abid Ali is the recipient of the prestigious Pride of Performance. He has three daughters.

He was recently seen in the film Heer Maan Ja, alongside Ali Rehman Khan and Hareem Farooq.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Abid Ali
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Abid Ali, actor, Pakistan, veteran, Rabia Ali, Iman Aly
 
MOST READ
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
ATM robber dies during police 'interrogation' in Rahim Yar Khan
ATM robber dies during police ‘interrogation’ in Rahim Yar Khan
Rainy spells turn Karachi's Gadap, Memon Goth areas lush green
Rainy spells turn Karachi’s Gadap, Memon Goth areas lush green
Register your second SIM or it will be blocked: PTA
Register your second SIM or it will be blocked: PTA
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.