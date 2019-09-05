Veteran actor Abid Ali passes away

Veteran actor Abid Ali has passed away, his wife confirmed Thursday.

Ali was admitted to Karachi’s Liaquat Hospital on Monday after being diagnosed with liver disease. His daughters took to social media to request fans to pray for him. Iman shared a family picture and wrote “Please pray for papa’s health.

Born in Quetta, Abid Ali is the recipient of the prestigious Pride of Performance. He has three daughters.

He was recently seen in the film Heer Maan Ja, alongside Ali Rehman Khan and Hareem Farooq.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.