Veteran actor Abid Ali hospitalised

Veteran Pakistani actor, director and producer Abid Ali has been hospitalised, his daughter confirmed on Monday.

One of his daughter’s, singer Rahma Ali, shared on her Instagram story that her father has been “extremely” unwell for the last two months.

She requested her followers to pray for her father’s health and recovery.

“Got treatments done, tried almost every available medication, Tasbeeh’s and Surah-e-Rehman too, but now all the doctors have given their final verdict. Basically they’ve told us there’s nothing they can do to save him,” she wrote below a picture of her kissing her father on the cheek.

Born in Quetta, Ali is the recipient of the prestigious Presidential award – Pride of Performance. He has three daughters, including Rahma and model and actor Iman Ali.

He was recently seen in the film Heer Maan Ja alongside Ali Rehman Khan and Hareem Farooq.

