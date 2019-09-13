Friday, September 13, 2019  | 13 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Using phones at the Peshawar airport banned after viral video

3 hours ago
 

Peshawar’s Bacha Khan Airport has banned the use of mobile phones in its ‘restricted’ areas — the apron (where the planes are parked) and lounges.

The move comes after a video showing passengers climbing onto the luggage conveyor belt and crossing over into the baggage area went viral. The passengers, who had landed in Peshawar from Saudi Arabia, were clamoring to get bottles of Ab-e-Zamzam. They believed the airport staff were taking too long to give it to them.

According to a notification issued by the CAA, not complying with this new rule will result in airport entry passes being confiscated. “The matter will [also] be taken up with the higher authorities of the concerned department/functionary,” it read.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Airport Peshawar
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Mohammad Ali Jinnah shared a special bond with Kashmir
Mohammad Ali Jinnah shared a special bond with Kashmir
geopolitics
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi's Defence 
Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi’s Defence 
Iranian man, son arrested for 'hypnotizing', looting people in Karachi
Iranian man, son arrested for ‘hypnotizing’, looting people in Karachi
You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
Ruth Pfau: Google honours saviour of lepers on 90th birthday
Ruth Pfau: Google honours saviour of lepers on 90th birthday
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.