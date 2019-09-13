Using phones at the Peshawar airport banned after viral video

Peshawar’s Bacha Khan Airport has banned the use of mobile phones in its ‘restricted’ areas — the apron (where the planes are parked) and lounges.

The move comes after a video showing passengers climbing onto the luggage conveyor belt and crossing over into the baggage area went viral. The passengers, who had landed in Peshawar from Saudi Arabia, were clamoring to get bottles of Ab-e-Zamzam. They believed the airport staff were taking too long to give it to them.

Today Haji in action on peshawar airport 😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/CxPG6tCIIH — Ahmed Munib (@AhmedMunib5) September 9, 2019

According to a notification issued by the CAA, not complying with this new rule will result in airport entry passes being confiscated. “The matter will [also] be taken up with the higher authorities of the concerned department/functionary,” it read.

