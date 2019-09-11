US designates TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud as ‘global terrorist’

The United States has included Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan chief Noor Wali Mehsud among 12 other individuals to the list of Specially Designated Global Terrorists, according to the State Department. Washington seeks to deny these terrorists the resources to plan and carry out terror attacks.

Mehsud was named the leader of TTP in June 2018, following the death of former TTP supremo Mullah Fazlullah. “Under Noor Wali’s leadership, TTP has claimed responsibility for numerous deadly terrorist attacks across Pakistan,” the State Department noted.

Along with Mehsud, the other SDGTs included leaders of previously designated groups, including Hizballah, HAMAS, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, ISIS, ISIS-Philippines, ISIS-West Africa, and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

These individuals were designated as global terrorists by means of an executive order issued by President Donald Trump, a day before the anniversary of 9/11.

The executive order will “enable the US to more effectively sanction the leaders of terrorist organisations and those who train to commit acts of terrorism,” the State Department said in its statement.

“All of their property and interests in property subject to US jurisdiction are blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with them,” the statement read.

“The administration will continue to aggressively use all levers of American power, including financial sanctions, to target terrorists who plot murderous operations to indiscriminately kill innocent civilians around the world, and those who enable, facilitate, and finance their heinous acts.”

Below are the names of the individuals designated as global terrorists:

Marwan Issa

He is the deputy commander of the Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, the operational arm of HAMAS.

Muhammad al-Hindi

He is the deputy secretary general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Baha Abu al-Ata

Ata is a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s Higher Military Council. He is a commander of the Gaza and North Battalion in the Al-Quds Brigade.

Ali Karaki

He is a senior leader within Hizballah’s Jihad Council. He led Mu’awaniyeh 105 (Southern Command) and was responsible for military operations in southern Lebanon. Southern Command was divided into five geographic fronts (Mihwar), each consisting of a group of villages in a geographically contiguous strip.

Muhammad Haydar

Haydar is a senior leader within Hizballah’s Jihad Council. He was the chief of Bureau 113, and ran Hizballah networks operating outside of Lebanon and appointed leaders of various units.

He was very close to deceased senior Hizballah official Imad Mughniyah. In 2004, Haydar was elected to the Lebanese Parliament.

Fuad Shukr

A senior Hizballah Jihad Council member, who oversaw Hizballah’s specialized weapons units in Syria, including its missile and rocket unit.

He is a senior military advisor to Hizballah Secretary General Hasan Nasrallah and played a central role in the planning and execution of the October 23, 1983 US Marine Corps Barracks Bombing in Beirut, Lebanon, which killed 241 US service personnel.

Ibrahim Aqil

A senior Hizballah Jihad Council member, Aqil is Hizballah’s military operations commander.

Hajji Taysir

He is a senior ISIS leader and reports to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. As the ISIS Wali of Iraq and former emir of improvised explosive devices, Taysir likely ordered IED attacks in the region.

He was considered a booby trap expert while working in ISIS’ booby trap headquarters in 2016.

Abu Abdullah ibn Umar al-Barnawi

He is the emir of ISIS-West Africa. Barnawi was previously active in Boko Haram.

Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan

He is the emir of ISIS-Philippines and is the mastermind of the January 27, 2019 Jolo City cathedral bombing that killed 23 and wounded 109.

Faruq al-Suri

Suri, a Syrian national also known as Abu Humam al-Shami, is the leader of Hurras al-Din and a former al-Nusra Front military commander in Syria.

The US has also designated Hurras al-Din, an al-Qaida-affiliated group in Syria, as an SDGT, according to the State Department statement.

In addition to these, the US Department of the Treasury also designated 15 terrorists affiliated with ISIS, ISIS-Philippines, ISIS-Khorasan, al-Qaida, HAMAS, and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force under the same authority.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.