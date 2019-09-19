Unidentified motorcyclists kill Levies man in Mastung

A Levies man was shot dead in Balochistan’s Mastung on Thursday.

According to Levies personnel, unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on soldier Samiullah when he was on his way from home to report for duty.

Samiullah was rushed to the district headquarter hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

Doctors said Samiullah took a bullet to the head and several other parts of his body.

Law enforcers said that the culprits flee the scene. At least 15 empty Kalashnikov shells were found and seized from the scene.

They said that an investigation has been initiated and a search for the culprits is under way.

Balochistan Home Minister Zia Lango condemned the incident. He has summoned the relevant authorities to submit a report in this regard.

