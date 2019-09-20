Friday, September 20, 2019  | 20 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Unidentified men beat up, kill Sibi policeman

33 mins ago
 

A policeman was tortured to death by unidentified men in Balochistan’s Sibi, law enforcers said on Friday.

Police says the incident took place in Loni village when constable Moula Dad, son of Ali Bag, was returning home after his duty.

Unidentified men beat him up with sticks, stole his motorcycle and flee the scene, police said.

Related: Eight Vehari policemen arrested for ‘torturing’ woman in their custody

The injured policeman was being rushed to a hospital when he succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

His body was shifted to the DHQ hospital for medico-legal formalities. It was later handed over to his family for burial.

An inquiry has been initiated. Police says raids are being conducted to find and arrest the culprit.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
policeman sibi
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Murad Ali Shah will be supervising the Karachi cleaning campaign
Murad Ali Shah will be supervising the Karachi cleaning campaign
local
This Multan sewerage line has been blocked for nine months
This Multan sewerage line has been blocked for nine months
local
105 crime cases reported in a week in Islamabad
105 crime cases reported in a week in Islamabad
local
 
 
 
 
 
Islamabad, decoity, theft, kidnapping, murder
 
MOST READ
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Register your device at nearest mobile operator franchise: PTA
Register your device at nearest mobile operator franchise: PTA
SC orders restoring school fees to that of Jan 2017
SC orders restoring school fees to that of Jan 2017
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.