Unidentified men beat up, kill Sibi policeman

A policeman was tortured to death by unidentified men in Balochistan’s Sibi, law enforcers said on Friday.

Police says the incident took place in Loni village when constable Moula Dad, son of Ali Bag, was returning home after his duty.

Unidentified men beat him up with sticks, stole his motorcycle and flee the scene, police said.

The injured policeman was being rushed to a hospital when he succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

His body was shifted to the DHQ hospital for medico-legal formalities. It was later handed over to his family for burial.

An inquiry has been initiated. Police says raids are being conducted to find and arrest the culprit.

