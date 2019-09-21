Underground weapons bunker discovered in Balochistan’s Taftan

An underground bunker full of weapons was discovered during a raid in Balochistan’s Chaghi on Saturday.

The Levies conducted a raid on a tip off in Taftan, a town along the Pakistan-Iran border in Chaghi district, and discovered the bunker. They initially raided a home and, after interrogating and later arresting an Iranian national in the house, were informed about the bunker.

Chaghi Deputy Commissioner Fateh Khan Khajjak said during the nighttime raid, they found 3,540 bullets, 250 grammes of explosives, 223 rifles, 117 packets of explosives, 52 packets of powder used to assembly suicide bomb jackets, 35 hand grenades and 28 bomb fuses.

They also found seven rocket fuses, seven rocket launchers, four remote controls, three batteries, two GPS devices, satellite phone cables, one Chinese mobile phone and three Iranian SIMs, two cars, parts of a light machine gun and bullet casings.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.