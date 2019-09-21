Saturday, September 21, 2019  | 21 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Underground weapons bunker discovered in Balochistan’s Taftan

34 mins ago
 

An underground bunker full of weapons was discovered during a raid in Balochistan’s Chaghi on Saturday. 

The Levies conducted a raid on a tip off in Taftan, a town along the Pakistan-Iran border in Chaghi district, and discovered the bunker. They initially raided a home and, after interrogating and later arresting an Iranian national in the house, were informed about the bunker.

Chaghi Deputy Commissioner Fateh Khan Khajjak said during the nighttime raid, they found 3,540 bullets, 250 grammes of explosives, 223 rifles, 117 packets of explosives, 52 packets of powder used to assembly suicide bomb jackets, 35 hand grenades and 28 bomb fuses.

They also found seven rocket fuses, seven rocket launchers, four remote controls, three batteries, two GPS devices, satellite phone cables, one Chinese mobile phone and three Iranian SIMs, two cars, parts of a light machine gun and bullet casings.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Balochistan raid
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
‘If country runs by jailing us, we accept the sacrifice’
'If country runs by jailing us, we accept the sacrifice'
news
 
 
 
 
 
Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khwaja brothers, paragon housing scheme, nab, judicial remand
 
MOST READ
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Register your device at nearest mobile operator franchise: PTA
Register your device at nearest mobile operator franchise: PTA
Watch: Second time's a charm for thieves in Karachi's Malir
Watch: Second time’s a charm for thieves in Karachi’s Malir
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.