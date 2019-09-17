UK to share Imran Farooq murder case evidence with Pakistan

The United Kingdom has agreed to share the evidence in the Imran Farooq murder case with Pakistan. An acceptance letter was handed over by lawyer Toby Cadman, who is assisting Islamabad in the case with the Home Office.

Dr Farooq, a senior leader of the MQM, was killed in 2010 near his London residence.

In June, Khawaja Imtiaz, a special prosecutor in the FIA, had informed an anti-terrorism court that the UK was ready to hand down evidence in the murder case, provided the accused was not given the death penalty.

Imtiaz asked the authority in UK to not use the evidence for any purpose other than the prosecution of Khalid Shamim, Syed Mohsin Ali and Moazzam Ali Khan before an ATC. He had added that the UK government had asked Pakistan to guarantee that the convict would not be given the death sentence on the basis of the evidence related to the murder.

The FIA has now got permission to present more evidence in the case. A hearing in the Islamabad High Court was conducted on Tuesday by Justice Miangul Hassan and IHC Chief Justice Azharman Allah.

The additional attorney-general presented the acceptance letter of the UK authority in court. He said the evidence will be received soon. The court ordered for the completion of the trial in two months.

The Islamabad High Court had earlier directed the ATC to conclude the trial by October 2018.

The FIA had asked for time from the trial court to produce evidence which it was expecting to get from the UK under the MLA request. The UK authorities had initially not responded to Pakistan’s request.

Khalid Shamim and Mohsin Ali Syed, the two accused in the Dr Imran Farooq murder case, have backtracked from their earlier statements and claimed that they were tortured to obtain confessions.

The lawyers of the two accused submitted their statements in a special court in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Khalid Shamim said in his statement that he was tortured before recording his statement before a magistrate, adding that the magistrate recorded his statement on the directions of the investigation officer.

Mohsin Ali Syed, the other accused, said that he never recorded his statement before a magistrate, claiming that the magistrate signed an already prepared statement.

In their earlier statements, Khalid Shamim and Syed Mohsin Ali recorded their confessional statements before a magistrate, saying that Dr Farooq was killed because he was a “potent threat to the leadership of the MQM”.

