HOME > Education

UET withdraws notification on segregation of cafeteria

3 hours ago
 

Photo: UET Lahore

The University of Engineering and Technology had issued a notification to those running its canteens and cafeterias to ensure that male and female students sit separately. It was soon withdrawn after Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar took notice of the news. 

The notification, which was issued by the deputy registrar, said that vice chancellor will even occasionally visit the canteens and cafeterias to ensure that the segregation is being implemented. The cafe will be sealed if it fails to comply, it said.

Related: UET makes it compulsory for female students to wear scarves, men to wear shalwar kameez on Fridays

Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar, the vice chancellor, claimed that he didn’t know anything about the notification and withdrew it as soon as he heard about it. He said disciplinary action will be taken against the official who issued the notification without any consultation.

 

On March 3, a department of the UET imposed a dress code for its students with a fine of Rs5,000 for each violation. The Institute of Business and Management issued a notification on Saturday detailing the dress code, which will be enforced from March 11.

The dress code bars women from wearing jeans, tights, sleeveless shirts and capri pants. The notification says that the length of a kameez should at least be till the knee. Women can also not wear deep necks (it didn’t specify what constitutes a deep neck) or trousers with kameezes. They also have to wear dupattas or scarves.

Related: Why do we always target women in the name of dress code?

Men have been instructed to wear shalwar kameez on Fridays. They also are only allowed to wear dress pants and shirts or shalwar kameez with a waistcoat on regular days, paired with dress shoes.

Students who fail to follow the dress code will not be allowed to attend classes, a notification said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
