Two-year-old diagnosed with polio in Toba Tek Singh

A two-year-old girl has been diagnosed with polio in Toba Tek Singh, becoming the first case to be reported here this year.

The child, two-year-old Minahil Batool, lives in a village near Toba Tek Singh.

She has been referred to Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital, according to the medical superintendent of the local DHQ Hospital. The child’s father claims she was given polio drops.

This is the first polio case to be reported in Toba Tek Singh in three years.

Reporting by SAMAA TV's Sultan Sidhu.