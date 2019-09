Two women were shot dead by their brother-in-law in Gujranwala’s Wazirabad on Monday.

The brother-in-law, identified as Zeeshan, was fighting with his father over Rs10,000. The argument heated up and Zeeshan opened fire at their house in Alipur Chatha.

The bullets struck his two sister-in-law, who were critically injured died on their way to the hospital. e

According to the police, Zeeshan fled after the incident. The police have begun an investigation

