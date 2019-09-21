Two teenage girls die from dengue in Peshawar

Two girls died of dengue fever in Peshawar on Saturday.

Both teenagers belonged to the same neighbourhood in Bahadur Kalay.

The funeral of both girls, 17-year-old Nabila and 13-year-old Rimsha, was held Saturday morning.

So far this year, more than 2,313 people have been diagnosed with the dengue fever in Peshawar.

Earlier today, Balochistan Health Director-General Dr Kamalan Ghichki said 91 new cases of dengue were reported in three districts of Balochistan in September.

The affected districts are Lasbela, Gwadar and Kech. Lasbela has been the worst affected with 43 cases this month, said Dr Ghichki. No cases have been reported from Quetta so far, he added.

There have been a total of 2,527 cases of dengue in Balochistan this year.

