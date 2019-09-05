Two SBCA officials arrested on corruption charges in Karachi

Two Sindh Building Control Authority officials were arrested on charges of corruption and involvement in illegal construction in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

A team of the Anti-corruption Establishment, East Zone raided the SBCA’s head office in Karachi Thursday afternoon.

The ACE team, headed by deputy director Zamir Abbasi, conducted the raid on the fourth floor of the building.

It arrested SBCA Deputy Director Shaikh Shahid and Assistant Director Kamran Waheed and took them to ACE’s office for further interrogation.

The ACE team also visited the record room and seized the files of certain plots in Scheme 36 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Abbasi said that ACE would stick to its policy of uprooting corruption from government institutions.

A representative of SBCA, Ali Mehndi Kazmi, told SAMAA Digital that the anti-corruption team took the record files and building plans of three to four plots of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Scheme 36.

