Two polio cases reported in KP, tally rises to 64

Two new polio cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s districts Lakki Marwat and Torghar, taking the province’s tally to 48 this year.

The child from Lakki Marwat is a 30-month-old girl from Serai Narang, according to the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC). Details of the case from Torghar are not available at the moment.

The patient from Lakki Marwat was brought to a hospital with pain in her left arm on August 24. She was taken to an orthopaedic surgeon who gave her medication but did not improve her condition. Her stool samples were sent for investigation on August 29.

She had not received any routine dose of the anti-polio vaccine.

A total of 64 polio cases have been reported in Pakistan this year so far.

