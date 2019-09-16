Monday, September 16, 2019  | 16 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Violence

Two people gunned down in Faisalabad over love marriage

2 mins ago
 

Two men were gunned down in Faisalabad’s Sandalbar on Monday morning over a love marriage. 

One of the victims, Nadeem, married a woman named Raheela six months ago. Raheela was killed five days earlier.

The second victim was Nadeem’s friend, a worker at a power loom who had come to visit his friend after his shift.

The family says the attackers were Raheela’s paternal cousins.

The FIR in Raheel’s murder was registered at the Phulaiwala police station. The FIR in Nadeem’s murder will be registered after his post-mortem examination.

