Two people die of dengue in Karachi

Two people died of dengue in Karachi on Friday, taking the city’s death toll to 10 this year.

The deceased, 24-year-old Sonia and 22-year-old Owais, were suffering from high fever.

Both of them were residents of Nazimabad.

On August 31, the Sindh health minister confirmed that at least 235 Chinese workers were recently diagnosed with the dengue virus in Karachi.

All the cases were reported from the same area, Azra Fazal Pechuho had told reporters, adding that there were Chinese workers working on a plant in the Hawke’s Bay area.

The provincial health minister said that the workers didn’t take any precautionary measures to save themselves from the virus. However, she said that they are all out of danger.

Dengue affects between 50 million and 100 million people in the tropics and subtropics each year, resulting in fever and muscle and joint aches.

But it can also be fatal, developing into hemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which is characterised by bleeding and a loss of blood pressure.

