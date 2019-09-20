Friday, September 20, 2019  | 20 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Two people die of dengue in Karachi

3 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

Two people died of dengue in Karachi on Friday, taking the city’s death toll to 10 this year.

The deceased, 24-year-old Sonia and 22-year-old Owais, were suffering from high fever.

Both of them were residents of Nazimabad.

On August 31, the Sindh health minister confirmed that at least 235 Chinese workers were recently diagnosed with the dengue virus in Karachi.

All the cases were reported from the same area, Azra Fazal Pechuho had told reporters, adding that there were Chinese workers working on a plant in the Hawke’s Bay area.

Related: 235 Chinese workers diagnosed with dengue in Karachi: minister

The provincial health minister said that the workers didn’t take any precautionary measures to save themselves from the virus. However, she said that they are all out of danger.

Dengue affects between 50 million and 100 million people in the tropics and subtropics each year, resulting in fever and muscle and joint aches.

But it can also be fatal, developing into hemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which is characterised by bleeding and a loss of blood pressure.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
dengue Karachi
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
48 polio cases reported in KP this year
48 polio cases reported in KP this year
health
 
 
 
 
 
polio, KP, banny, torghar, lakki marwat
 
MOST READ
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Register your device at nearest mobile operator franchise: PTA
Register your device at nearest mobile operator franchise: PTA
SC orders restoring school fees to that of Jan 2017
SC orders restoring school fees to that of Jan 2017
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.