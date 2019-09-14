Saturday, September 14, 2019  | 14 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Two motorcyclists loot, kill Quetta man at gunpoint

37 mins ago
 

Two unidentified motorcyclists shot and killed a man in Quetta on Saturday after robbing him at gunpoint.

Police identified him as Shaukat Ali, son of Muhammad Jumma.

Shaukat was carrying money. The suspects looted all of it – Rs2 million – and then shot him and made a run for it.

Police said the incident took place at 11am on Saturday.

Shaukat was being rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way and passed away. His body was handed over to his family for burial.

Police said the deceased was involved in the hawala hundi (illegal money transfer) business. Shaukat was carrying cash from the same business and going home when the incident took place, the law enforcers said.

Further investigation, however, is under way.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Quetta robbery
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
Speeding bus runs over traffic policeman
30 mins ago
30 mins ago
Man dies of Congo fever in Quetta
1 day ago
1 day ago
Thief robs Faisalabad house in broad daylight
2 days ago
2 days ago
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Thief robs Faisalabad house in broad daylight
Thief robs Faisalabad house in broad daylight
local
Water is running short in Quetta
Water is running short in Quetta
local
These friends will take you on a tour of Thar
These friends will take you on a tour of Thar
local
 
 
 
 
 
Thar, Karachi, Beauty, Tourism,
 
MOST READ
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi's Defence 
Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi’s Defence 
Iranian man, son arrested for 'hypnotizing', looting people in Karachi
Iranian man, son arrested for ‘hypnotizing’, looting people in Karachi
You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.