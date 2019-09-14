Two motorcyclists loot, kill Quetta man at gunpoint

Two unidentified motorcyclists shot and killed a man in Quetta on Saturday after robbing him at gunpoint.

Police identified him as Shaukat Ali, son of Muhammad Jumma.

Shaukat was carrying money. The suspects looted all of it – Rs2 million – and then shot him and made a run for it.

Police said the incident took place at 11am on Saturday.

Shaukat was being rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way and passed away. His body was handed over to his family for burial.

Police said the deceased was involved in the hawala hundi (illegal money transfer) business. Shaukat was carrying cash from the same business and going home when the incident took place, the law enforcers said.

Further investigation, however, is under way.

