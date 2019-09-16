Two more patients die of dengue in Rawalpindi

Dengue continues to take a toll on people across the country. Two more patients died of the disease in Rawalpindi on Monday.

The patients were identified as 38-year-old Umair from Islamabad and 27-year-old Sobia from Azad Kashmir.

Both patients had been admitted to the Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi. So far, four people have died of the disease and as many as 1,499 dengue cases have been reported in the city this year.

Whereas in Mandi Bahauddin one person was diagnosed with dengue at DHQ Hospital. Two more people are admitted and suspected to have the disease. In light of the rising number of cases, an isolation ward has been set up in the hospital. Authorities say poor sanitation across the city has led to an increase in infectious diseases.

The deadly disease has affected Sindh the worst. As of Monday, there have been 31 reported cases in Karachi this month. The total number of people who have been diagnosed with dengue in Sindh has reached 1,998, according to the health department’s dengue control programme. The disease has claimed eight lives across the province this year.

