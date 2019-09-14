Two more fall prey to Congo virus, Naeglaria in Karachi

Karachiites are in the grip of rare infectious diseases. As many as 31 people have died of Congo fever and Naegleria fowleri recently.

A person died of the Congo virus in a private hospital on Saturday. He was identified as Habib Khan, a 54-year-old resident of Lyari.

Another patient, 62-year-old Muhammad Dad, is admitted to a hospital and is also suspected to have the disease.

This year, 36 people have been affected by the Congo virus in Sindh, said the provincial health director. He said 17 people have died of the disease.

Separately, a young man died from Naegleria fowleri in Karachi. Akbar Asad, 26, was being treated for Naeglaria in a private hospital.

The parasite disease has claimed two lives in the last two days. There have been 14 naegleria-related deaths in the city this year.

