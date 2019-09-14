Saturday, September 14, 2019  | 14 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Two more fall prey to Congo virus, Naeglaria in Karachi

37 mins ago
 

Karachiites are in the grip of rare infectious diseases. As many as 31 people have died of Congo fever and Naegleria fowleri recently.

A person died of the Congo virus in a private hospital on Saturday. He was identified as Habib Khan, a 54-year-old resident of Lyari.

Another patient, 62-year-old Muhammad Dad, is admitted to a hospital and is also suspected to have the disease.

This year, 36 people have been affected by the Congo virus in Sindh, said the provincial health director. He said 17 people have died of the disease.

Separately, a young man died from Naegleria fowleri in Karachi. Akbar Asad, 26, was being treated for Naeglaria in a private hospital.

The parasite disease has claimed two lives in the last two days. There have been 14 naegleria-related deaths in the city this year.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Congo virus Karachi naegleria
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Mohammad Ali Jinnah shared a special bond with Kashmir
Mohammad Ali Jinnah shared a special bond with Kashmir
geopolitics
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi's Defence 
Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi’s Defence 
Iranian man, son arrested for 'hypnotizing', looting people in Karachi
Iranian man, son arrested for ‘hypnotizing’, looting people in Karachi
You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.