Two more electrocution deaths reported in Karachi

5 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

Two more electrocution-related deaths were reported in Karachi on Saturday, taking the rain death toll to nine in two days.

The most recent deaths were reported in Korangi and Landhi. The victims’ families say they are going to register cases against K-Electric.

In Landhi’s Muzaffarabad Colony, a 30-year-old died while trying to set up a kunda (illegal electricity connection).

A 25-year-old man identified as Tahir was working at a hotel in the Korangi Industrial Area when he was electrocuted.

Seven people died during the rain on Friday. Two of the victims, friends who died in SITE Area, were laid to rest on Saturday.

TOPICS:
Karachi Rain
 
