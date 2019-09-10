Tuesday, September 10, 2019  | 10 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Two Mastung motorcyclists killed in crash with truck

1 hour ago
 

Two people were killed in a road accident in Balochistan’s Mastung Monday night.

Levies personnel said the accident took place in Tera Meel area of Dasht.

The law enforcers said two speeding motorcyclists came under a truck as they were over speeding and lost control of the vehicle. They died on the spot.

Rescue officials identified the deceased as Bismillah, son of Faizullah and Abdul Ghaffar, son of Muhim Khan.

Their bodies were handed over to the families for burial after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Balochistan mastung
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Man makes 56,000 alams in Muharram
Man makes 56,000 alams in Muharram
local
Tents set up in Faisalabad to honour martyrs of Karbala
Tents set up in Faisalabad to honour martyrs of Karbala
local
Lahore NGO teaches 5,000 children by selling trash
Lahore NGO teaches 5,000 children by selling trash
local
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, School, Welfare
 
MOST READ
More rain expected as Karachi wakes up to flooded streets
More rain expected as Karachi wakes up to flooded streets
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Fistfight breaks out between Karachi traffic policeman and driver
Watch: Fistfight breaks out between Karachi traffic policeman and driver
Karachi doctor's murderer caught, weapons seized
Karachi doctor’s murderer caught, weapons seized
Govt wants Karachi’s historic Metropole Hotel turned into a park
Govt wants Karachi’s historic Metropole Hotel turned into a park
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.