Two Mastung motorcyclists killed in crash with truck

Two people were killed in a road accident in Balochistan’s Mastung Monday night.

Levies personnel said the accident took place in Tera Meel area of Dasht.

The law enforcers said two speeding motorcyclists came under a truck as they were over speeding and lost control of the vehicle. They died on the spot.

Rescue officials identified the deceased as Bismillah, son of Faizullah and Abdul Ghaffar, son of Muhim Khan.

Their bodies were handed over to the families for burial after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.